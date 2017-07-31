Amber Rose Says She Wants a Breast Reduction, Asks Fans For Advice on Instagram: 'My Boobs Are Stupid Heavy'

Amber Rose is keeping it real. (Photo: Getty Images)

Amber Rose is considering a breast reduction this year.

The 33-year-old model revealed the news via Instagram on Monday, asking fans who've gone through the process for advice.

Rose shared a photo of herself shot the night before from BFF Paloma Ford's birthday bash in Hollywood, California. The former Dancing With the Stars contestant wore a black leotard and high-waisted pants for the outing, which highlighted her ample curves.

"My boobs are stupid heavy, my back hurts and I can't wear cute lil shirts without a grandma bra," she captioned it. "I'm really scared of the lollipop scars tho.... any advice?"

"Are there any ladies out there that are much happier even though you have breast reduction scars?" she asked. "And no I don't have implants so they can't just cut around the nipples 😔 tell me about ur experiences."

Fans were happy to weigh in on her post, encouraging her to "do it!!!" and "just go for it" by making comments like, "My cousin got hers about three years ago and she said it was one of the best decisions she's made," "I had a reduction almost two years ago and it was the best thing I've done for myself -- the scars are very minimal," and "Yessss, I had one and it changed everything!"

Others urged her to stay away from the surgery, writing, "MUVA, you don't need a breast reduction. YOU LOOK MARVELOUS DARLING!!!" "Big boobs are awesome, never change please. You inspire girls like me!" and "Keep 'em, Amber. Mine are big too!"

Regardless of her decision, we're sure her new boyfriend, 21 Savage, has her back.

Earlier this month, Rose couldn't help herself from gushing over the 24-year-old rapper over social media.

"It's pretty amazing waking up every morning feeling love like this," Rose captioned a photo of the two in bed. "I've cried endlessly and been hurt a lot in my life. I've been abused, talked to like I wasn't s**t, been gas lighted and sl*t shamed by men that I once loved and cared about."

"So, I'm so thankful that God brought this amazing person in my life who genuinely has my back and is ready to 'pull up' to defend my honor by any means," she added. "Maybe he's just as broken as me and that's why we're perfect for each other but either way he's not going anywhere and neither am I."

