Amber Rose Says She Hasn’t Slept With Anyone in 2017: I ‘Literally Have No Time’

Just because Amber Rose puts her body out there, doesn't mean she's getting ​any.

The 33-year-old model revealed on Instagram on Thursday that she hasn't slept with anyone in 2017.

"When the world thinks you have Orgies all day and mad dudes because ur sexually confident and body positive but really you're a full-time mom/ businesswoman and literally have no time for penis 😩🤷🏼‍♀️😔," Rose captioned a meme​ that read, "When it's six months into 2017 and you still haven't been f**ked yet." "#hoeislife tho 😒🙄😤."

The mother of one may not have time for sex, but she definitely has time for sexy pics and videos.

"When he's over 6'2, has a big Dick and a lot of money 🤑 Set by @fashionnova," ​Rose wrote alongside a video of herself shaking her booty on Friday, a week after posing bottomless for a Twitter pic.

Rose recently shut down rumors that she was dating French Montana, after splitting from boyfriend Val Chmerkovskiy in February. See more in the video below.

