Amber Rose inks over tattoo of ex Wiz Khalifa with another man's face

The mother of one has officially moved on from ex Wiz Khalifa, whom she split from in 2014, with Rose opting to cover up a tattoo of the rapper's face. Where Khalifa's ink portrait once featured on the 33-year-old’s arm is now a tattoo of what appears to be rocker Slash.

Amber Rose cannot exactly wash that man right out of her hair, but she can tattoo him right off her arm.

Rose showed off her fresh ink on Friday as she stopped by the Sugar Factory American Brassiere at in Miami Beach, Florida.

The model turned activist appears to have updated her ink August 10.

Since her split from her ex-husband in 2014, Rose has been covering his face with pictures of roses. In February, the 33-year-old debuted a tattoo of the Hollywood sign on her forearm.

That tattoo came on the heels of her break-up with Dancing With the Stars‘ Val Chmerkovskiy.

Rose is never afraid to try out new things on her body, and most notably revealed in late July that she was “thinking about getting a breast reduction this year.”

Alongside a photo of herself at R & B singer Paloma Ford’s birthday party at the Playhouse nightclub in Hollywood, California, Rose revealed on Instagram that she is considering the procedure because “my boobs are stupid heavy, my back hurts and I can’t wear cute lil shirts without a grandma bra [sic].”

“I’m really scared of the lollipop scars tho…. any advice? [sic]” she added. “Are there any ladies out there that are much happier even though you have breast reduction scars?”

She added that scarring was a major concern because she doesn’t have breast implants, so a reduction procedure would be different.