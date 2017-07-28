Amber Rose Is Getting Dragged for Saying That People From South Philly Aren't 'Traditionally Attractive'

Amber Rose insinuated that the population of South Philly isn't "traditionally attractive," and the Internet is more than a little baffled.

"I don't know how I can say this without sounding f**ked up, but a lot of the people where I'm from aren't traditionally attractive people," Rose said on the Drink Champs podcast. She added that being "blessed with beauty" was "very difficult" in her hometown. (Philly.com was the first to report on the controversy.)

Twitter isn't pleased, mainly because Amber Rose kinda-sorta implied that an entire demographic isn't "traditionally attractive." The statement is not only baffling because it's an insult to a large population; people also read it as a coded reference to the fact that society deems lighter skin to be of greater value. South Philadelphia, where Rose grew up, is a predominantly black neighborhood, and Rose herself is of mixed descent.

"Amber Rose's comment is one the reasons why there's a stigma of light skin women thinking they’re prettier than everyone. But I digress..." one Twitter user writes.

Another notes, "What Amber Rose said shows how she feels about people in predominately [sic] black areas.Having lighter skin doesn't make you beautiful. Be humble."

Others have gone for more ad hominem attacks — many are posting a photo of Amber Rose from her teen years.

Amber rose really tried it, just say you think you're prettier than any philly girl cuz you mixed and go head

What Amber Rose said shows how she feels about people in predominately black areas.Having lighter skin doesn't make you beautiful. Be humble pic.twitter.com/sXDnTJk7ZN

Amber Rose’s comment is one the reasons why there’s a stigma of light skin women thinking they’re prettier than everyone. But I digress...

Rose has already commented on the controversy in her Instagram story. She claimed her comments were misconstrued, and that she wasn't able to articulate what she wanted to say.

"I know people really want me to be a superficial b***h, but I'm just not that person," she said. "I find beauty in everyone."

She added, "Unfortunately, it's not easy doing interviews and always saying things the way you really want to articulate them. It's like when you send a text message to someone, and they're like, 'Why do you have an attitude?' And you're like, 'I don't have an attitude.'"

Amber Rose Speaks pic.twitter.com/IH0FNjr1Cw

