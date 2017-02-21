Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa Dress as Superheroes for Son Sebastian’s 4th Birthday

Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa are not back together (so she says), but they came together to celebrate the fourth birthday of their son, Sebastian, over the weekend. Rose and the rapper sparked rumors recently when they were publicly kissing on the arrivals carpet at Clive Davis’s pre-Grammys bash, and in the snaps posted to the model’s Instagram roll, the two certainly look chummy as they hug and play with their son. “Family,” Rose captioned a cute pic of the three goofing around in superhero costumes from the big event. In the pic, the curvy beauty sports a sexy Catwoman ensemble while Sebastian appears to be dressed like the Joker. (Khalifa opted for a more casual hoodie and jeans.)





In another pic, they dance in a circle, and all three of them have huge smiles on their faces. For a couple who aren’t together, these two certainly seem to like each other. For the record, the birthday boy also seems to be having a grand time as he pulls on his parents’ arms.





Like any proud mama, Rose also shared plenty of pics of Sebastian solo, revealing that the tot had at least one outfit change that day. At one point, he was a sweet-faced blue cat, and at another he turned into the famed Batman villain (though he still looked pretty sweet).





“I can’t believe my baby is 4 years old!” Val Chmerkovskiy’s ex wrote beside a pic of Sebastian blowing out candles on his cake. She added a crying emoji, a heart-eyed emoji, and a praying-hands emoji for full effect.





Though the newly single mom is sticking to her story that there’s nothing romantic between her and her baby daddy, it was pretty obvious from these pics that they get along. “Sebastian’s costume is by @calicr8! #sebastiantaylorthomaz Happy Birthday Pumpkin,” she gushed beside a snapshot of the trio showing off their guns. In this shot, even Khalifa is in costume — as what appears to be Batman.







So, to recap: Rose and Chmerkovskiy split a few weeks ago. Then she kissed her ex at a Grammy Awards party in front of loads of photographers. Then they organized a couples costume for their son’s birthday party, where they looked over-the-moon to be together … but they are not together. They are just the friendliest exes on the planet — and if that’s not a superpower, we don’t know what is.





