Amber Heard and Elon Musk Split

ET has learned that Amber Heard and Elon Musk have broken up.

Heard, 31, and Musk, 46, began dating roughly a year ago, but have kept their relationship relatively quiet. They first held hands in public in April, while in Australia. Later that same evening, they each shared Instagram posts of the two dining out, with a lipstick kiss on Musk's cheek.

Musk and Heard were first romantically linked in late 2016, just a few months after Musk's divorce from ex-wife Talulah Riley, whom he had been married to and divorced from twice, was finalized. Heard's divorce from ex-husband Johnny Depp was finalized in January 2017.

RELATED: Amber Heard and Elon Musk Hold Hands on First Public Outing -- See the Pic!

A source told ET in April that the actress and the billionaire first met "a few years back while Amber was with Johnny [Depp] and [they] were strictly friends." The romance developed over time.

The source added, "Elon is very attentive to Amber, which is something she looks for in a partner."

EXCLUSIVE: Amber Heard and Elon Musk Have Been Dating for 'a While,' Source Says: He 'Is Very Attentive' to Her

No word on the reason behind Musk and Heard's split. ET has reached out to their reps for comment.

For more on their romance before the breakup, watch the video below.

Related Articles