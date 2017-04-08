Amber Heard Abruptly Leaves Beverly Hills Gala Before Receiving Humanitarian Award Due to ‘Serious Emergency’

Amber Heard attended the Unite4:Humanity gala at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on Friday, where she was honored with a humanitarian award for her work with the American Civil Liberties Union.

But, before the 30-year-old actress could accept her big award, Heard abruptly left the event. Leaving her friends, iO Tillett Wright and model Cara Delevingne to accept the award on her behalf.

"Amber Heard had to leave early due to an emergency," a spokesperson for Unite4:Humanity told ET on Saturday. "Her friends Cara Delevingne and iO Tillett Wright graciously accepted the award on her behalf. We know Amber would have loved to stay through the show and hope she is doing well."

According to E! News, Wright took a moment to explain Heard's departure to those in attendance.

"Our dear friend Amber unfortunately suffered a bit of an emergency earlier this evening and she had to go," Wright said on stage.

"I've never seen Amber nervous and I've known her quite intimately for a long time," she added. "She's met pretty much everyone that you could be starstruck by. But Ayaan Hirsi Ali is as close to God as you could get for her, so to know that Ayaan was here and for her to have to leave means that it was a very serious emergency."

Wright commended Heard on her work with the ACLU, a non-profit which she agreed to donate $7 million in an effort to stop violence against women and support Children's Hospital of Los Angeles. The money steamed from her divorce settlement with Johnny Depp last year.

"[She] went through one of the most publicized divorces of last decade probably, and all of her 'winnings' from that divorce, as many would've called it ... she donated to the ACLU," Wright said.

Delevingne, who earlier hit the event's red carpet with Heard, also took the stage to share a few words.

"She wants to thank everyone here tonight for their dedicated pursuit of justice and concentrated efforts for making this world a better place," she said.

