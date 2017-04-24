Amanda Bynes Resurfaces, Poses in Smiling Flower Pic!

She's back! Amanda Bynes took to Twitter on Sunday to share a new pic with her many fans.



The actress and fashion student posed with a friend next to giant bouquets of green and pink flowers, wearing a black top and letting her long blonde locks hang by her sides.



WATCH: Amanda Bynes Breaks Social Media Silence After Nearly 6 Months



"Stopping to smell the flowers on a gorgeous Sunday!" Bynes captioned the photo.

Stopping to smell the flowers on a gorgeous Sunday! pic.twitter.com/4xINyMCwPp — amanda bynes (@amandabynes) April 24, 2017

Bynes has remained relatively quiet on social media in the past few months. In February, she called out a fake account that had been stealing her photos.



Before that, Bynes hadn't tweeted since August 2016. She explained her online absence in one tweet, writing, "I'm really appreciative of all that FIDM is giving me. I've been in school learning about the fashion business so I don't have time to tweet."



Bynes appears to be getting her life back on track after a series of bizarre incidents over the past few years. She received treatment in 2014.



MORE: Amanda Bynes Returns to Twitter, Gives an Update on Her Life



After leaving the facility, Bynes announced that she was diagnosed as bi-polar and manic depressive, tweeting, "I'm on medication and I'm seeing my psychologist and psychiatrist weekly so I'm fine."



For more from Bynes, watch the clip below!

Related Articles