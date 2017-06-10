Amanda Bynes Regains Control of Her Finances After Court Agrees She’s ‘Doing So Much Better,’ Attorney Says

Amanda Bynes has made such healthy strides over the last year that a judge has allowed her to regain control of her personal finances, PEOPLE has exclusively learned.

After nearly three years of her mother Lynn acting as the conservator over both her personal and financial affairs, the once-troubled actress, 31, was deemed fit to handle the latter by the courts in March.

“Because Amanda was doing much better, in October 2016, after providing a detailed accounting of the estate and accounting for every expenditure and receipt, Lynn petitioned the court to terminate the conservatorship of the estate,” her conservatorship attorney Nyree Kolanjian tells PEOPLE.

“Then after several hearings and detailed presentations to the judge regarding her progress and plans moving forward, the court approved the petition and handed control over her estate back to Amanda and her parents to handle privately outside of the courts.”

While Lynn remains conservator over her “person”, which includes health and medical decision-making, the courts are no longer involved in the financial realm.

“The court felt, based on Amanda’s progress and her great relationship with her parents, there was no longer a need for court supervision of Amanda’s money and she and her family can handle her financial affairs privately,” Kolanjian says.

“This was a first step in the right direction. Amanda’s doing fantastic.”

After grappling with personal mental health issues and a string of brushes with the law — including two hit and run charges in 2012 and two DUI arrests — Bynes mostly retreated from the spotlight. Over the last four years, she’s focused on personal healing, repairing her once-strained relationship with her parents, as was well as her studies at fashion and design school.

On Friday, Bynes opened up to Hollyscoop’s Diana Madison in an interview (her first in four years) and revealed that she’s three years sober and plans to return to acting.

“I want to do TV, maybe a few guest spots on some shows that I’m a fan of and maybe another TV show that I’m the star of it,” she said.

Bynes’ last acting credit was in 2010’s Easy A with Emma Stone. She was previously the star of sitcom What I Like About You from 2002-2006, and The Amanda Show from 1999-2002.

As Bynes looks forward to her next chapter, those in her circle are encouraged.

“Her parents are thrilled with Amanda’s progress and how well she’s been doing,” says Kolanjian.

“They have a great relationship and have a lot of faith in Amanda.”