Amal Clooney Steals the Show During Her and George's First Public Appearance Since Welcoming Twins

Amal Clooney's grand reentrance to the spotlight was everything we could have hoped for.

The human rights attorney stole the show during her and husband George's first public appearance since welcoming their twins in June, as the pair headed to the Venice Film Festival premiere of Suburbicon.

RELATED: George and Amal Clooney Go Glam at Elegant Dinner With Friends in Venice

Amal channeled Old Hollywood in a gorgeous, flowing lilac dress, with her hair curled up into a faux bob. Stunning drop pearl earrings completed her look, while George wore a classic tux and a cool pair of shades.

View photos Photo: Getty Images More

View photos Photo: Getty Images More

EXCLUSIVE: George Clooney Says He's 'Proud' to Be a Dad: 'This Is an All-New Adventure'

George directed, co-produced and co-wrote Suburbicon with the Coen brothers. The actor's pal, Matt Damon, stars in the movie.

View photos Photo: Getty Images More

View photos Photo: Getty Images More

RELATED: George Clooney Praises Wife Amal as a Mom: 'She's an Olympic Athlete'

ET sat down with George on Friday, where he praised his wife's parenting skills -- and revealed that their daughter, Ella, is the spitting image of her fashionista mom. The 56-year-old actor shared that their son, Alexander, meanwhile, is a little less "elegant."

See more in the video below.

Related Gallery

Related Articles