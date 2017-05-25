Aly Raisman Tweets About Being Body-Shamed by a TSA Agent

Olympic champion Aly Raisman took to Twitter yesterday to reveal that she was body-shamed by a TSA agent at an airport. A male TSA agent reportedly mocked Aly’s muscles and claimed not to recognize her because of how she looked.

Lady at TSA: "Gymnast? I recognized u by ur biceps"

Man at TSA: "I don't see any muscles" & continues 2 stare at me

How rude & uncomfortable — Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) May 24, 2017





Aly went on to explain the situation: “I work very hard to be healthy & fit. The fact that a man thinks he can judge my arms pisses me off I am so sick of this judgemental generation.” She also said, “if you are a man who can’t compliment a girl’s arms you are sexist. Get over yourself. Are you kidding me? It’s 2017. When will this change?”

She continued to describe the man’s behavior, saying, “he was very rude. Staring at me shaking his head like it couldn’t be me because I didn’t look ‘strong enough’ to him? Not cool.”

Aly has become a role model for body positivity among young women. She posed for the 2017 Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue and said, “I did the issue because I love my body. I can express myself in any way that I want. But that doesn’t give anyone the right to judge me. I think being a role model is about being a kind person.”

