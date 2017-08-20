Aly Raisman Addresses Team USA Gymnastics Sex Abuse Scandal and Calls for Organization to Change

Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman is calling for an overhaul in the USA Gymnastics organization.

In an interview with the Associated Press following the induction of the famed 2016 Olympics “Final Five” team into the USA Gymnastics Hall of Fame, Raisman called for the organization to denounce sexual assault and take better preventive measures to keep athletes safe.

“I feel like there’s a lot of articles about it, but nobody has said, ‘This is horrible, this is what we’re doing to change,’ ” the 23-year-old said.

Raisman’s comments come in response to the massive fallout from the sexual abuse allegations made against USA Gymnastics physician, Larry Nassar. In addition to those allegations, Nasar, 53, also pleaded guilty on July 11 to three child pornography charges in federal court, ABC News reported. In exchange for Nassar’s guilty plea, U.S. prosecutors, have agreed not to pursue charges in two additional incidents of alleged sexual crimes with minors.

The six-time Olympic medal-winning gymnast said that she often saw Nassar at the team’s training facility in Texas, as well as in meets around the globe. While she did not talk directly about any encounters with him, she called him “a monster” and said that the USA Gymnastics was trying to “sweep” the scandal “under the rug.”

Former club gymnast Rachael Denhollander joined the number of women who spoke out against the doctor, telling PEOPLE in March that Nassar allegedly molested her for 30 minutes at a time in 2000 while her mother was in the room.

“He would position himself in between my mom and I, so I could not see where his hands were,” Denhollander said. “That was the dynamic that kept me quiet because I didn’t realize she couldn’t see. The idea that someone could be sexually assaulting me for 30 minutes at a time while holding a conversation with my mother, nobody thinks that’s what assault looks like.”

In May, Denhollander testified against Nassar — who has pleaded not guilty to the assault charges, and also has dozens of civil suits filed in Michigan that are in mediation.

“It felt very uncomfortable, very humiliating and very degrading,” said Denhollander, during the hearing. “But my presumption was this was what I needed to do to get better.

