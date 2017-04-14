It’s Almost Easter ... Let’s Check Out Some Celebrities Posing With Creepy Bunnies

Easter is a holiday full of family, egg-centered activities, and a larger-than-life rabbit: the Easter Bunny. But we’re not talking about the cute, cuddly, fluffy bunnies; we’re talking about giant, dead-eyed, creepy Easter Bunnies, like these:

And it turns out that there are a lot of celebrities who’ve survived close encounters — sometimes with their kids present! — with terrifying Easter Bunnies.

The Obamas spent their last Easter in the White House trying to show the crowd a great time, but the creepy Easter bunny has only world domination on his mind.

Heidi Klum gets a little too close to this Easter Bunny.





Amy Adams is one of the most talented actresses working right now, but even she can’t act like standing right next to that Easter Bunny isn’t a nightmare.

Finally, Mariah Carey took the creepiness to the next level when decided to let the Easter Bunny wake up her children!





