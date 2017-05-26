Allison Williams Is the Only Thing That Calms Down Ellie Kemper’s Baby

Everyone knows that flying with a baby is one of the hardest things to do. And trying to calm an upset baby on a flight is even worse. Well, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Ellie Kemper finally figured out the trick that never fails.

Ellie was on Late Night With Seth Meyers and said her baby, James, would not keep quiet … until he saw a photo of a certain celebrity. Not his mom, but someone I’m sure you’re familiar with. She said, “James would not be calmed by anything … until I noticed the airline magazine had … the cover of the magazine was the beautiful face of Allison Williams.”

Can you imagine if the only way to stop your baby from crying was showing a photo of Allison Williams?! Ellie told Seth that she tried to see if maybe it was just the magazine that was making James happy, but no, it was in fact Allison. Ellie continued by saying, “We were flipping through the magazine, there were like ads for shoes, James would not smile, and her face would come on again, and he just lit up. It was the best baby balm I’ve discovered.”

Maybe more parents should try this Allison Williams trick. I mean, it really worked with James.

