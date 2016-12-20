All Justin Bieber Wants for Christmas Is ... to Be a Pimp?!

Justin Bieber, not seeking any attention, wearing a giant fur — in 70-degree weather — to an L.A. diner Tuesday. (Photo: Splash News)

Justin Bieber is known for his shirtless selfies — we got a new one just days ago, courtesy of his dad — but he has suddenly gone to the opposite extreme.

While the temperature in Los Angeles reached 71 degrees on Monday, the “Love Yourself” singer stepped out looking ready for a trip to the North Pole — or Manhattan. (It is really cold here too.) Bieber had on a huge hooded fur coat — straight out of Joan Collins‘s or Joe Namath‘s closet — that was so big and bulky, it kinda made it appear as if he were wearing shoulder pads.

The hood was pulled up and framed that million-dollar face — on which he was wearing some so-geek-they’re-chic specs.

The geographically inappropriate outerwear was what the Biebs opted to sport to a diner in the wee hours of Tuesday morning and then to a nightclub — ’cause there is nothing like having to clean the Cherry Lifesaver some chick spilled on you at the bar out of the world’s thickest, hairiest coat.

Smile if you’re overdressed for the weather! (Photo: AKM-GSI)

Completing Justin’s look were some bleach-splattered jeans, which may not have been buttoned all the way, and tan suede boots. The giant rips in the pant legs probably helped with ventilation as we can only imagine he was sweating profusely with that giant animal on his back.

If Bieber heads home to Canada for Christmas, the coat will actually come in handy. His father has been posting a bunch of photos of the snow dump the area received. That is — when he’s not sharing shirtless photos of his famous son.


Perhaps this holiday, father and son can combine both things: Justin can pose shirtless in the unzipped fur coat, and Jeremy can post it to Instagram. Not to give the attention-seeking duo any ideas.


