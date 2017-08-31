Alicia Vikander hasn't seen her Oscar since she won it

Alicia Vikander is in a long-distance relationship… with her Oscar.

The Swedish beauty won Best Supporting Actress for The Danish Girl, but she hasn’t seen the statue since Feb. 28, 2016.

“I haven’t seen him since that night!” Vikander, 28, tells People. “I very recently moved into my new place and, because I’ve been away working so much, I gave him to a friend in L.A.”

Alicia’s friend’s daughter is the real winner in all of this. Apparently, the little girl is having a blast hanging with the Tulip Fever star’s award.

“[My friend’s] daughter has been sending me photos to prove she’s taking good care of him,” Vikander adds. “I love my little updates from her!”

Apparently, this is L.A.’s version of a traveling gnome.

However, Alicia is about to settle into a new home in Europe and might be ready to take the next step in her relationship with her Oscar.

“I might bring him home to Europe soon, we’ll see!” she says.

If Oscar is ready to relocate, here’s hoping he’s OK playing third wheel. The Sun reports that Vikander and her longtime boyfriend, actor Michael Fassbender, 40, recently moved in together in London.

“[Michael] never properly lived with a girlfriend before, but they are seriously loved up,” a source claims. “They have a lot of places they call home, but this is the only place that is officially both of theirs and they are thrilled.”

Alicia and Michael met while filming The Light Between Oceans and have been dating for three years.

Perhaps Fassbender — who has been nominated for two Academy Awards — will have a statue to keep Alicia’s Oscar company one day.

