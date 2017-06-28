Alicia Silverstone Is Unimpressed By ‘Wonder Woman’ Hype: ‘There Have Been Many Movies With Female Leads’

Since opening in theaters at the start of June, Wonder Woman has taken in $657 million worldwide and earned an impressive 92 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, while being widely heralded as a milestone for female heroes in cinema. However, not everyone's a fan.

Alicia Silverstone -- who's no stranger to playing a female superhero after her turn as Batgirl in 1997's critically-panned Batman & Robin -- recently sat down for an interview with Variety, where she downplayed the impact that Wonder Woman, and star Gal Gadot, have had on feminism in mainstream Hollywood.

"Before Wonder Woman… there have been many movies with female leads. So I get a little confused [about the conversation]," Silverstone shared. "I think about, 'But what about all those wonderful comedians who are females who have had massive hits?'"

"I don't know. I just feel like, over the years, there was Mean Girls, there was Clueless, over time we have had so many movies that have been female-driven," she continued.

Silverstone, who starred in the 1995 teen comedy Clueless, is getting ready for the 2018 debut of her new Paramount Network series, American Woman, in which she plays a single mother in the 1970s -- milestone years for the progression of feminist political efforts.

However, Silverstone said that it seems like themes of female empowerment are often only accepted when they come in the form of big blockbuster epics.

"It has to be Wonder Woman. It has to have tons of flash, right?" she said, adding, "Sometimes it's the quieter, more interesting things that sometimes [make a difference] because they touch someone enough."

Silverstone recently sat down with ET where she opened up about the 20th anniversary of Batman & Robin, and admitted that she'd love to reprise her role as Batgirl -- with a few caveats.

"I'd like to do it again. I think if I did it right now I'd be a much better Batgirl," she explained, adding that she'd want to see some changes when it came to her costume: "Maybe we can make the boobs a little smaller, they were massive… maybe tone down the nipples."

