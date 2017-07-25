    A-Rod Posts Sweet Birthday Tribute to ‘Amazing’ Girlfriend J.Lo

    Leena Tailor

    Alex Rodriguez paid tribute to his "amazing" girlfriend Jennifer Lopez on the singer's 48th birthday on Monday.

    In a sweet post on Instagram, the baseball legend shared a stunning, full-length photo of Lopez looking incredible in a revealing, black dress with a seductively-high center split. The skin-tight frock showcased the World of Dance star's killer body, making it appear like it had been painted in henna.

    "Wishing a happy birthday to this amazing human being. #HBD #Leo 🇵🇷🇩🇴 (📷: Ana Carballosa/ @lacarba)," Rodriguez captioned the photo.

    The post comes amid several days of celebrations for Lopez and Rodriguez, who turns 42 on Thursday.

    On Saturday, they kicked things off with a bash in Miami, Florida, where Lopez stole the show sipping bubbly and hitting the dance floor in a sheer black Bao Tranchi mini dress, while Rodriguez was looking sharp in a royal blue suit.

    On Sunday, the fun continued as the couple hit Prime 112 restaurant, with Lopez sporting a white bodysuit and Rodriguez in jeans and a navy jacket.

