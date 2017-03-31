Alex Rodriguez Gushes Over Girlfriend Jennifer Lopez and Their ‘Great’ Relationship: ‘She’s an Amazing Girl’

Alex Rodriguez is one happy man!

The former MLB star was a guest on The View on Friday, where he was put in the hot seat and asked about his "new lady boo," Jennifer Lopez, by co-host Sara Haines.

"No, no it's obvious. We've been having a great time," he said of his blossoming relationship with the "Ain't Your Mama" singer. "She's in New York right now. She's staying in New York."

Rodriguez continued to gush over Lopez, telling the crowd, "She's a New Yorker. She's from the Bronx. And a big Yankees fan."

Ever since the two sparked romance rumors earlier this month, a lot of fans have dubbed the couple "J-Rod," a play on the A-Rod nickname sports fans have called the former New York Yankees baseball player for years. He confirmed the nickname is also used by his peers

"That's what Pete Rose calls us," he joked.

But in all seriousness, Rodriguez, 41, had nothing but great things to say about the mother of two. Lopez shares 9-year-old twins, Emme and Maximillian, with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony.

"She's an amazing girl," he marveled. "One of the smartest human beings I've ever met, and also an incredible mother."

"She just likes simple things," he added. "She's a very dry, simple person. She bows family. Great sister. Great daughter."

LOVE IS IN THE AIR! 💞 @AROD dishes on his relationship with @JLO — and we’re loving the sound of “JROD!” pic.twitter.com/dM7QTlWlpO — The View (@TheView) March 31, 2017

When asked if there's anything about Lopez that fans may be surprised by, he couldn't help himself from sharing a fun fact about her teen years.

"For one, she was a track star in high school [and] in junior high," he revealed. "She was an awesome athlete."

And at age 47, Lopez still looks great. She may not be considered a "track star" anymore, but she's kept up with her fitness, and certainly isn't shy about flaunting her seemingly flawless bod via steamy social media pics. Rodriguez reveals, however, that even J. Lo has her guilty pleasures.

"She'll kill me if I say too much," he dished. "[But] chocolate chip ice cream. And chocolate chip cookies."

The adorable duo have only been dating about a month, but they've already packed in plenty of time together, including a romantic dinner date in Los Angeles, a trip to the Bahamas, a relaxing getaway in Miami and face-time with Rodriguez's family.

Hear more on their whirlwind romance in the video below!

