Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Renew Wedding Vows With Children by Their Side

Alec Baldwin with wife Hilaria and his two daughters, Carmen and Ireland, at "Spike's One Night Only: Alec Baldwin" at the Apollo Theater on June 25 in NYC. (Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Spike)

‘Tis the season for fireworks — and Alec and Hilaria Baldwin certainly brought the sparklers ahead of Independence Day weekend.

The couple celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary by renewing their wedding vows on Friday, June 30, Extra reported.

During a private, outdoor ceremony with close friends, the couple reaffirmed their love and celebrated half a decade together as husband and wife with their children by their side. According to Page Six, the event was held at the Wolffer Estate Winery in Long Island, New York.

Hilaria donned a champagne-colored, floor-length gown for the occasion, while Alec sported a black suit.

The couple, who have been married since 2012, share three children together: Carmen, 3, Rafael, 2, and Leonardo, 9 months.



Baldwin has a 21-year-old daughter, Ireland, from his marriage to Kim Basinger. She was in attendance.

The 59-year-old actor accidentally let the big news slip earlier this week at the New York premiere of Blind, where he told E! News: “I see what I have and I’m very lucky. We’re getting remarried on Friday.”

With the secret out, Hilaria, 33, discussed why the pair decided to renew their vows, and it had a lot to do with food!

“Basically we wanted to have a party and we wanted our friends to come,” she said. “We’re going to do something for, like, five minutes, I think, and then the rest of the time we’re going to be eating.”

Alec added, it’s an “excuse to have cake and wine.”

And while the food is definitely a perk to celebrating the occasion, it’s not the only thing they’re looking forward to.

“You think, like, once you get married, everything’s like, you’re done,” Hilaria told the Associated Press. “But it’s really good to say, ‘Hey I’m still in this.’”