Alec Baldwin Tells Everyone to Not Blame Kendall Jenner for the Controversial Pepsi Ad

Yahoo Celebrity

Alec Baldwin is defending Kendall Jenner for her recent controversial Pepsi commercial.

It’s been more than a week since Pepsi received major backlash for its protest-themed ad. The company issued an apology and pulled down the ad just a day after its release. Meanwhile, Jenner has been keeping a low profile.

But it seems like the controversy isn’t over, and on Thursday, Baldwin posted a series of tweets showing his support for the model.




Given their family history, it’s no wonder why Alec has Kendall’s back.

