Alec Baldwin Tells Everyone to Not Blame Kendall Jenner for the Controversial Pepsi Ad

Alec Baldwin is defending Kendall Jenner for her recent controversial Pepsi commercial.

It’s been more than a week since Pepsi received major backlash for its protest-themed ad. The company issued an apology and pulled down the ad just a day after its release. Meanwhile, Jenner has been keeping a low profile.

But it seems like the controversy isn’t over, and on Thursday, Baldwin posted a series of tweets showing his support for the model.

1- Don’t blame @KendallJenner for that spot. Kendall is still a very young, inexperienced woman in an awful business. Blame her management — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) April 13, 2017





2- I remember when my daughter Ireland and Kendall were little kids in school. I think it’s unfair to rake these younger ppl over the coals — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) April 13, 2017





3- The US is such a sadistically shame-based, blame-centered culture… — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) April 13, 2017





Given their family history, it’s no wonder why Alec has Kendall’s back.

