Alec Baldwin returns to 'SNL' as Trump to make Phoenix rally great again

Alec Baldwin returned as Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live: Weekend Update Summer Edition. Baldwin took his Trump impression down to Phoenix, mocking the president’s recent rally. Baldwin came out wearing sunglasses and said, “How about that eclipse, folks? A lot of people don’t know this, but you can damage your eyes by looking into the eclipse.” He then added, “No one predicted this. They wouldn’t have. I figured it out all by myself.”

Once he took off the sunglasses, Baldwin looked around and said, “Wow, everyone is so white, so white here. It’s fantastic. Look, they found with one black guy at the rally and sat him right behind me.” Baldwin then turned around to Kenan Thompson, who was impersonating the guy commonly referred to as “Michael the Black Man,” and asked, “Because of the eclipse, I can’t tell, are you really black?” to which Thompson responded, “That’s what the ad said you were looking for.”

Although, it wasn’t all just fun and games. Baldwin had to get serious for a moment, saying, “First, I want to talk about Charlottesville. As we all know, there was a tragic victim that came out of Charlottesville — me.” So Baldwin wanted to set the record straight on the president’s previous comments by reading the transcript from his speech. He then read off of a piece of paper, “We had a group on one side that’s very bad, neo-nazis, and then a group on the other side,” adding, “Then I didn’t say a single word after that.”

Before the rally ended, Baldwin wanted to say goodbye to Trump’s good friend, Steve Bannon. A person wearing a grim reaper costume walked out on stage and Baldwin told everyone, “Steve is going onto Breitbart. He’ll be fighting the good fight against globalist like my son-in-law, Jared.” The grim reaper Steve then told “Trump,” “I’m going to crush you.”

Saturday Night Live returns September 30th at 11:30 p.m. on NBC. Watch clips and full episodes of Saturday Night Live for free on Yahoo View.

