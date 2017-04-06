Alec Baldwin and Producer Dana Brunetti Get Into Twitter War Over Nikki Reed Claim

In case you forgot, Alec Baldwin is not someone known for his even temper, but apparently neither is Dana Brunetti. On April 4, the Fifty Shades producer took to Twitter to blast Baldwin for claims he made in his memoir, Nevertheless. Specifically, Brunetti is bent out of shape that the 59-year-old star alleges that when he shot Mini’s First Time back in 2006, he was misled by the producers (Brunetti was among them) about the age of his co-star, Nikki Reed, who had sex scenes with Baldwin in the indie flick.

“I was forty-seven, and it never occurred to me to ask how old Nikki Reed was. When I found out, just as we finished, that she was seventeen [sic], I flipped out on the producers, who had told me something different,” Baldwin wrote. Brunetti produced the film along with Kevin Spacey and Evan Astrowsky, and is now insisting that Baldwin’s recounting of events is basically made up.

Alec Baldwin and then-16-year-old Nikki Reed in Mini's First Time. (Photo: First Independent Pictures/Everett Collection)

He aired his grievances in an 11-tweet tirade that began, “(1) My first indie film was Mini’s starring @ AlecBaldwin who knew @ NikkiReed_I_Am was 16 (not 17) and he didn’t mind.” Brunetti added, “(2) in fact @ NikkiReed_I_Am was 1 of 4 actresses @ AlecBaldwin had approved and her being the only 1 of those 4 repped by HIS own agency CAA.” He went on to say that the notoriously fiery star had, in fact, yelled at him once on the phone — but not about his co-star. “(3) the only time @ AlecBaldwin ever yelled at me was on the phone and it was about one of the producers who worked with the financier.”

The producer added, “(4) The films director @ NickGuthe said ‘We liked the idea that b/c it meant we couldn’t be pressured into shooting scenes w/nudity’ (5) continued … ‘which was a real issue with the subject matter and the rather unusual cast of character we were dealing with.'” He then said maybe playing President Trump on SNL was affecting Baldwin’s vision of reality. “6) but to @ AlecBaldwin‘s benefit, he has been impersonating Trump a lot, so maybe there was a bit of method acting when writing his book?”

Some 15 minutes later, Brunetti picked up again. “(7) And I have just received 3 other message from crew and other producer stating that he knew how old @ NikkiReed_I_Am was during filming.” He went on to say, “(8) if @ AlecBaldwin had simply said in his book he didn’t know @ NikkiReed_I_Am‘s age, I would let it go. (9) however to say that when he found out after filming he yelled at the producers (I being 1 on the film) makes it out to seem we did wrong.” He then provided a succinct summary in case his point wasn’t clear. “(10) So to summarize, @ AlecBaldwin knew NikkiReed_I_Am was 16, didn’t find out AFTER filming, and did not yell at us. (11) UNLESS @ AlecBaldwin saw @ KevinSpacey some event after and yelled at him?? Though that would be wrong too, because again, Alec knew.” Here’s the tirade, in all its glory:

