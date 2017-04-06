Alec Baldwin and Producer Dana Brunetti Get Into Twitter War Over Nikki Reed Claim

In case you forgot, Alec Baldwin is not someone known for his even temper, but apparently neither is Dana Brunetti. On April 4, the Fifty Shades producer took to Twitter to blast Baldwin for claims he made in his memoir, Nevertheless. Specifically, Brunetti is bent out of shape that the 59-year-old star alleges that when he shot Mini’s First Time back in 2006, he was misled by the producers (Brunetti was among them) about the age of his co-star, Nikki Reed, who had sex scenes with Baldwin in the indie flick.
“I was forty-seven, and it never occurred to me to ask how old Nikki Reed was. When I found out, just as we finished, that she was seventeen [sic], I flipped out on the producers, who had told me something different,” Baldwin wrote. Brunetti produced the film along with Kevin Spacey and Evan Astrowsky, and is now insisting that Baldwin’s recounting of events is basically made up.
He aired his grievances in an 11-tweet tirade that began, “(1) My first indie film was Mini’s starring
@AlecBaldwin who knew @NikkiReed_I_Am was 16 (not 17) and he didn’t mind.” Brunetti added, “(2) in fact @NikkiReed_I_Am was 1 of 4 actresses @AlecBaldwin had approved and her being the only 1 of those 4 repped by HIS own agency CAA.” He went on to say that the notoriously fiery star had, in fact, yelled at him once on the phone — but not about his co-star. “(3) the only time @AlecBaldwin ever yelled at me was on the phone and it was about one of the producers who worked with the financier.”
The producer added, “(4) The films director
@NickGuthe said ‘We liked the idea that b/c it meant we couldn’t be pressured into shooting scenes w/nudity’ (5) continued … ‘which was a real issue with the subject matter and the rather unusual cast of character we were dealing with.'” He then said maybe playing President Trump on SNL was affecting Baldwin’s vision of reality. “6) but to @AlecBaldwin‘s benefit, he has been impersonating Trump a lot, so maybe there was a bit of method acting when writing his book?”
Some 15 minutes later, Brunetti picked up again. “(7) And I have just received 3 other message from crew and other producer stating that he knew how old
@NikkiReed_I_Am was during filming.” He went on to say, “(8) if @AlecBaldwin had simply said in his book he didn’t know @NikkiReed_I_Am‘s age, I would let it go. (9) however to say that when he found out after filming he yelled at the producers (I being 1 on the film) makes it out to seem we did wrong.” He then provided a succinct summary in case his point wasn’t clear. “(10) So to summarize, @AlecBaldwin knew NikkiReed_I_Am was 16, didn’t find out AFTER filming, and did not yell at us. (11) UNLESS @AlecBaldwin saw @KevinSpacey some event after and yelled at him?? Though that would be wrong too, because again, Alec knew.” Here’s the tirade, in all its glory:
(1) My first indie film was Mini's starring @AlecBaldwin who knew @NikkiReed_I_Am was 16 (not 17) and he didn't mind https://t.co/aZ3KyeIiyC
— Dana Brunetti (@DanaBrunetti) April 5, 2017
(2) in fact @NikkiReed_I_Am was 1 of 4 actresses @AlecBaldwin had approved and her being the only 1 of those 4 repped by HIS own agency CAA.
— Dana Brunetti (@DanaBrunetti) April 5, 2017
(3) the only time @AlecBaldwin ever yelled at me was on the phone and it was about one of the producers who worked with the financier.
— Dana Brunetti (@DanaBrunetti) April 5, 2017
(4) The films director @NickGuthe said "We liked the idea that b/c it meant we couldn't be pressured into shooting scenes w/nudity"
— Dana Brunetti (@DanaBrunetti) April 5, 2017
(5) continued… "which was a real issue with the subject matter and the rather unusual cast of character we were dealing with."
— Dana Brunetti (@DanaBrunetti) April 5, 2017
(6) but to @AlecBaldwin's benefit, he has been impersonating Trump a lot, so maybe there was a bit of method acting when writing his book?
— Dana Brunetti (@DanaBrunetti) April 5, 2017
(7) And I have just received 3 other message from crew and other producer stating that he knew how old @NikkiReed_I_Am was during filming.
— Dana Brunetti (@DanaBrunetti) April 5, 2017
(8) if @AlecBaldwin had simply said in his book he didn't know @NikkiReed_I_Am's age, I would let it go.
— Dana Brunetti (@DanaBrunetti) April 5, 2017
(9) however to say that when he found out after filming he yelled at the producers (I being 1 on the film) makes it out to seem we did wrong
— Dana Brunetti (@DanaBrunetti) April 5, 2017
(10) So to summarize, @AlecBaldwin knew NikkiReed_I_Am was 16, didn't find out AFTER filming, and did not yell at us.
— Dana Brunetti (@DanaBrunetti) April 5, 2017
(11) UNLESS @AlecBaldwin saw @KevinSpacey some event after and yelled at him?? Though that would be wrong too, because again, Alec knew.
— Dana Brunetti (@DanaBrunetti) April 5, 2017
Not surprisingly, Baldwin didn’t let this social media assault go unnoticed. “SAG rules require releases for scenes involving physical contact with minors. I take you have a copy of that?” Baldwin wrote back on Twitter. Brunetti responded by calling Baldwin a bully, though he later insisted that if that document were required, they would have had one — right before he threatened to “bury” the star.
@ABFalecbaldwin @TatianaSiegel27 @NickGuthe @NikkiReed_I_Am If required, I'm sure there is one. But really, are you going to continue to deny that you didn't know she was 16?? I'll bury you.
— Dana Brunetti (@DanaBrunetti) April 5, 2017
Baldwin then claimed he’d found out Reed’s age not from the producers, but from her hairdresser.
@DanaBrunetti @TatianaSiegel27 @NickGuthe @NikkiReed_I_Am I was told she was 16 by her hairdresser. At the end of the shoot.
You're already buried.
— ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) April 5, 2017
The back-and-forth continued for a while, until Baldwin called Brunetti a “zombie.”
@DanaBrunetti @TatianaSiegel27 @NickGuthe @NikkiReed_I_Am Dana, produce the releases, you Hollywood zombie, and you're all good
— ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) April 5, 2017
“Put down that 50 Shades part 9 script you’re reading and trot on over to SAG! Pronto!” Baldwin added, before noting that he’s doing a game show now so he can avoid producers like Brunetti.
@DanaBrunetti @TatianaSiegel27 @NickGuthe @NikkiReed_I_Am I'm doing @matchgameabc so I don't have to work w guys like u…
— ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) April 5, 2017
No word yet from Kevin Spacey or Nikki Reed on how they remember this going down — but something tells us they’re probably not going to break their silence anytime soon.
Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: