Alec Baldwin Is Fighting With Another President Trump Impersonator

We all know President Trump hates Alec Baldwin’s impersonation of him on SNL, but there’s a new feud in town — between two President Trump impersonators. Baldwin dropped by Jimmy Kimmel Live this week, and of course they talked about his Trump character on Saturday Night Live.

Baldwin said that since our current commander in chief is not attending the White House Correspondents’ Dinner this year, people are lobbying him to attend the event as President Trump. He said he hasn’t personally lobbied to attend the dinner and added: “There’s a couple of guys on the Internet who are like, ‘No, please, I’m the only man who should play Trump.’ There’s a lot of Trump competition.”

Apparently there is some intense competition among comedians vying to play the president at the dinner. So after Baldwin’s appearance on Kimmel, another impersonator, Anthony Atamanuik, responded:

.@ABFalecbaldwin No one's lobbying Alec.I think it was @midnight that did that for me. But thank you for the f@%k you on Kimmel.#workfriends — Anthony Atamanuik (@TonyAtamanuik) March 2, 2017





To which Baldwin responded:





This isn’t the first time these two comedians have had a beef. It goes back to when Baldwin began playing Trump on Saturday Night Live. Atamanuik had auditioned to play Trump on SNL, but as we all know, Baldwin got the gig.

Atamanuik never explicitly accused Baldwin of plagiarism, but on Wednesday, comedian James Adomian, who played Bernie Sanders on Comedy Central’s @midnight show, suggested that Baldwin ripped off Atamanuik’s bit. He said, “Anthony Atamanuik auditioned for SNL last year, and then they used his audition tape for Alec to rip.”

