Alec Baldwin Has Some Twitter Advice for President Trump

Alec Baldwin has famously impersonated President Trump on Saturday Night Live, and is now giving our commander in chief some free advice — this time, out of character. And that advice is … stop tweeting.

The actor isn’t suggesting Trump do this out of the blue; he’s speaking from experience when it comes to Twitter. “I had a very strange relationship with Twitter because in the beginning, I thought it was an opportunity for me to communicate directly with my audience,” he said. “And I tried to do that. Therefore, when people picked a fight with me or they spit on me in the digital world, I got angry. And I would get into these rants with people.”

Baldwin famously quit Twitter in 2013, but eventually returned with a much calmer style of tweeting. “It’s like with Trump,” he said. “No matter what you do, you’re never going to be able to control and manage the opinions of all these people.”

The 58-year-old then told USA Today what he would do if he were president — not the goofy stuff he does every so often on Saturday nights, but in real life. “If I were president, I would really wake up every day and think, ‘How can I help the most people in this country? How do we make life easier for families, and for fathers and mothers where both people are working? How do we make their lives better?’”

And of course, Baldwin couldn’t leave the interview without explaining why he thinks Trump doesn’t make a good president. “I just don’t think he has the physical or intellectual or the spiritual — let me emphasize, spiritual energy to do the job,” he said. “Which is why I think we are where we are right now.”

