Aisha Tyler Must Pay $2 Million to College Sweetheart Jeff Tietjens in Divorce Settlement

Aisha Tyler, pictured at the King Arthur: Legend of the Sword premiere on May 8, has settled her divorce. (Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Parting is such sweet sorrow — and if you are Aisha Tyler, it’s also costly.

The Talk co-host and Criminal Minds actress, 46, has finalized her divorce from her college sweetheart, Jeff Tietjens. She’s been ordered to pay him $2 million in spousal support, according to TMZ. The breakdown is, she’ll give him $31,250 a month over the next four years — plus $500,000 on top of that.

All their other assets are split. For instance, they’ll go 50-50 on the sale of their house. She gets their 2013 Tesla; he gets the 2012 Lexus.

Aisha, who also voices a character on Archer, will keep her companies, BTDO Media and Hot Machine, according to the report.

View photos Aisha Tyler and Jeff Tietjens in 2006. (Photo: Getty Images) More

Tietjens filed for divorce from Tyler in April 2016 after 20 years of marriage. He listed their separation date as January 2015.

Tyler, who has been outspoken about their trouble to conceive, addressed the divorce on her daytime talk show soon after the filing. “My husband and I met when I was a teenager, and I’ve been with him for more than half of my adult life,” she said. “He’s my only adult relationship. Other than my parents, he’s the person who has influenced me and cared for me the most. … It’s very hard when you love someone very much [but] also start to realize that maybe you want different things for your lives. You don’t want to accept it and you don’t want to believe it. For a long time, we were really fighting to stay together.”

Now there is just healing — and monthly checks for the next four years.





