Aisha Tyler Is Departing ‘The Talk’





This is a year of endings and new beginnings for Aisha Tyler.

On the heels of finalizing her divorce, Tyler has announced that she’ll be leaving The Talk after this season. She’s been a co-host since 2011.

“At the end of this season I’m going to be leaving the show,” she said on Thursday’s show while surrounded by her co-hosts Sharon Osbourne and Julie Chen, who held her hands; Sheryl Underwood, who rubbed her back; and Sara Gilbert, who listened intently. “I have had an amazing six years with you guys. We’ve had babies and weddings, and you know good things have happened, and you know I went through the biggest breakup of my life with you. I could not have done this without you. I’ll never be able to thank you guys enough.”

View photos Aisha Tyler announced on Thursday’s The Talk that she will not return as one of the show’s hosts next season. She’s pictured with Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, and Julie Chen. (Photo: Monty Brinton/CBS) More

CBS released a statement about Tyler’s exit shortly after the announcement. Angelica McDaniel, who heads up CBS’s daytime division, called it “a bittersweet moment for all of us at CBS Daytime and The Talk. Throughout her six seasons, she has made incredible contributions and shared personal moments, making our viewers, cast and crew all laugh, cry and think, as a result of her signature wit, intelligence and openness… We love Aisha and she will always be a part of our family, with a seat waiting for her at The Talk anytime she wants to visit.”

The statement went on to note that Tyler, 46, was still part of the network’s family with her expanded role on Criminal Minds, as well as hosting The CW’s Whose Line Is It Anyway? She also voices a character on FX’s Archer, among other things.

Tyler and her co-hosts at The Talk took home their second trophy for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host at the Daytime Emmys in April.

View photos Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, and Aisha Tyler display their Emmy Award at the 44th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards on April 30. (Photo: Greg Doherty/Getty Images) More

Tyler’s divorce from her college sweetheart, Jeff Tietjens, after 20 years of marriage was finalized last month. It was revealed that she has to pay him $2 million. She got candid about the split on the show — and also was frank through the years about her struggle to conceive.

