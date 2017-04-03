'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' Cast Members Admit Their Obsessions

The cast of fan favorite series Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. hit the red carpet at Wondercon 2017 in Anaheim, Calif., and dished to Yahoo’s #Obsessed about their own personal obsessions.

Series frontrunner Clark Gregg quipped that he’s currently obsessed with the Showtime series Homeland because, in his words, “It feels like fascist powers are taking over and for some reason, [ Homeland] feels therapeutic.” But that’s not the only show he’s currently fixated on, as he’s also digging Amazon’s Fleabag.

Elizabeth Henstridge says she’s completely obsessed with Dancing With the Stars. “It’s not even ironic anymore, I just love it.”

“I’ve always been obsessed with Star Wars,” Jason O’Mara says, gesturing to the Rebel Alliance insignia emblazoned on his T-shirt. “Particularly the action figures. I re-collected the original 12 action figures that were released. I wish I could display them, but there’s just really nowhere for them in the house. Or so I’m told,” he dryly jokes.

Henry Simmons loves The Walking Dead, while Mallory Jansen says she’s hooked on online shopping. “It’s a real problem,” she admits.

“We’re obsessed with our daughter,” says writer/producer Maurissa Tancharoen. “She’s the greatest show on TV right now,” adds her husband, fellow writer/producer Jed Whedon. “Also, the only one that we seem to be awake to watch,” he adds, before feigning a sudden narcoleptic slumber.

Can’t get enough of obsessed celebrities? ‘The Walking Dead’ actor Josh McDermitt is obsessed with Wes Anderson movies:

What’s your #Obsession? Share it on our brand-new Flickr group! You might be featured in an upcoming episode of Yahoo’s #Obsessed.