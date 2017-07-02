On Again? Gerard Butler and Morgan Brown Spotted Getting Close on Mexico Beach

It looks like things may be heating up again between Gerard Butler and Morgan Brown.

The actor and his on-again, off-again flame Brown were photographed on the beach in Tulum, Mexico, on Friday. Clad in red-and-blue swim trunks, Butler, 47, and Brown — showing off her toned body in an orange bikini — splashed around in the waves while sharing a seemingly intimate dynamic.

The Scottish 300 star and interior designer were first linked about two and a half years ago, with a source close to Butler telling PEOPLE in November that “they split some time ago.”

The new photos seem to put to rest rumors that Liev Schreiber may be dating Brown. The latter duo were spotted together in May, laughing and enjoying a stroll with their arms around each other.

“They had a coffee date at Alfred on Melrose Place,” a source told PEOPLE of Brown at the Spotlight actor, 49. “It was definitely romantic.”

Added the source of Brown and Schreiber, who announced his separation from longtime love Naomi Watts in late September, “They were laughing and walking with their arms around each other. They looked very happy.”

Prior to news of their split, Butler and Brown were last photographed out and about together in mid-November, according to E! News. The outlet added that they were seen vacationing over last summer in Italy and London before calling it quits.