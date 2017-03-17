Adriana Lima Spotted Making Out With Matt Harvey

Sometimes a couple just makes sense, like Matt Harvey and Adriana Lima, for example. The bad boy pitcher for the New York Mets and the Victoria’s Secret supermodel enjoyed a romantic dinner Wednesday night at the River Yacht Club in Miami. They arrived by yacht (of course) before settling on a cozy banquette where they snacked on oysters, the ceviche of the day, and branzino while sipping margaritas and champagne. The main attraction, however, was each other.

Throughout the reportedly several-hours-long dinner, the stars canoodled, snuggling close as they giggled. At one point, they casually started making out. In between the drinks and the kisses, they both smoked. Lima, 35, seemed to roll herself a cig before offering it to her date. Though there were plenty of other diners around them, neither one was paying attention to anyone else. They appeared to be in their own world of fabulousness as they held each other close. They left just around midnight on a yacht called Arme de L’amour, which is French for “Weapon of Love.” Seems about right.

Lima and Harvey between sips of champagne during dinner in Miami Wednesday night.

Harvey, 27, has a noted penchant for dating models, and his past romances have included Anne Vyalitsyna, Ashley Haas, Shannon Rusbuldt, Ania Cywinska, and Asha Leo. Lima, on the other hand, has been linked to a fair share of athletes, including, most recently, New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman. Before that she was married to former NBA player Marko Jaric, with whom she has two children, and dated boxing coach Joe Thomas as well as Derek Jeter (who is now married to and expecting a baby with another supermodel, Hannah Davis). She is also rumored to have hooked up with Justin Bieber, but we’ll leave him out of this … for now.

It only makes sense that with Harvey seeking out models and Lima (mostly) seeking out athletes, these two would find each other sooner or later. Only time will tell if their connection lasts, but at least we know they’ve got a “Weapon of Love” on their side.





