Adriana Lima Enjoys Turkish Vacation With New Romance

Adriana Lima is enjoying the summertime with a sizzling new romance. The Victoria’s Secret model was spotted enjoying some fun in the sun with Turkish writer Metin Hara on a yacht in Bodrum, Turkey on Friday.

The two were spotted on a date night out the evening before where they smooched and held hands. The next day, the pair swam in the open sea alongside their luxury yacht while also sharing some romantic kisses on board. Metin was seen planting kisses on the model’s body.

Lima and Hara met back in June based on their Instagram photos where they both shared their excitement in meeting one another.

“Happy to meet such a humble soul,” Hara captioned the photo. “Planning on inspiring projects. Stay wild, stay free.” Lima shared the same picture and captioned it, “Happy to meet my new enlightened friend.”

“We realized that we have feelings for each other. Both of us are still getting to know one another,” Hara told the Daily Sabah.

After her breakup in February with New England Patriots player Julian Edelman, whom she dated for seven months, Lima made headlines with New York Mets player Matt Harvey. The Brazilian bombshell faced rumors that she was to blame for Harvey’s suspension from the Mets after he failed to show up to a game days after Lima was spotted with her ex Edelman at Rihanna’s MET Gala after-party.

The 35-year-old defended herself after receiving hateful comments about Harvey’s suspension. “You ruined the Mets season go away,” wrote an Instagram user to which Lima responded, “No I did not. There is always two sides of the coin. Only 1 has been heard.”