Adriana Lima Believes in Aliens But Not the Abducting Kind

Victoria’s Secret Angel Adriana Lima believes in aliens. Ya, the 35-year-old mother of two, and the “most valuable [Victoria’s Secret] Angel,” told Ocean Drive magazine, “I don’t picture [aliens] as, like, coming to get me or abducting humans. I imagine they maybe look like us but with a higher intelligence and connection to the universe.”

In other surprising news, Adriana also admitted that when she was growing up, she wanted to be a nun, and she now reads her Bible backstage before shows. Regarding her relationship with her faith, the devout Roman Catholic said, “If you’re connected with the divine and always have pure intentions with everything you’re doing, you’re protected by the angels.” In addition, the famous model opened up about having a crystal shrine in her bedroom that contains more than 50 crystals, with amethyst gemstones being her favorite.

So besides crystals and religion, how does Adriana stay grounded? She says that boxing is her form of meditation and that she tries to do it every day. She even practices at the same world-famous Miami Beach gym where Muhammad Ali became the greatest.

As for her goal, Adriana hopes to be walking in the annual Victoria’s Secret fashion show until she’s at least 40, and may we say we hope so too!

