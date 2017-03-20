Adele’s Last Show in Australia Included an Engagement On Stage

When Adele sings her ballads, people can’t help but fall in love. And at her shows, fans can’t help but get engaged.

During the last show of her Australian tour, Adele invited a random fan on stage. The singer saw a guy named Chris burst into tears as she performed her hit song “Hello.” Chris brought his partner, Wade, on stage, who got down on one knee and asked Chris to marry him.





Thankfully, their fairytale is just getting started. The 77,000 fans in the stadium cheered on the newly engaged couple. The Grammy-award winning singer gave them a hug and said, “So that was unplanned. I had no idea there, Chris. Sorry.”

This isn’t the first time a couple has gotten engaged at an Adele concert. In 2016, two Swedish fans got engaged in Denmark. That same year another couple professed their love for each other in London.

this is cute but Adele’s reaction is even cuter please send helphttps://t.co/xAMFqwK4CL — ALBA (@AdeleMyOnlyOne) May 4, 2016





