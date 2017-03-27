Adele Tells Fans She Might Not Tour Again: ‘The Only Reason I've Toured Is You’

Adele dropped some major news over the weekend.

During her final show in New Zealand, the 28-year-old singer told her fans that she might be done with touring. She said, “Touring isn’t something I’m good at … applause makes me vulnerable. I don’t know if I will ever tour again.”

Of course, Adele had to tug at our heartstrings with a follow-up statement. “The only reason I’ve toured is you. I’m not sure if touring is my bag. My greatest accomplishment in my career is this tour.”

This isn’t the first time Adele has hinted at going on a break. Last November, after closing the North American leg of her tour, she revealed a higher-priority plan — having baby #2. And earlier this month at a show, Adele officially confirmed that she married her longtime boyfriend, Simon Konecki.

Between the recent wedding and the grueling tour schedule, it’s understandable why Adele wants to take a break, but hopefully, this isn’t her last tour ever.

