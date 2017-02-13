Adele Reveals She’s Married During Emotional Grammys Album of the Year Speech

Hello from the other side of matrimony!!

During Adele's Album of the Year acceptance speech -- an award which the 25 singer emotionally confessed should truly have gone to Beyonce -- she also let it slip that she and Simon Konecki have officially gotten married.

"My husband, my son, you're the only reason I do it," the 28-year-old singer said during her teary acceptance speech.

That sure sounds like confirmation! Rumors of the nuptials had been percolating since the opening of the show, when Adele could be seen wearing a ring during her performance of "Hello."

Adele and Konecki have been together since 2011, and in October 2012, they welcomed a baby boy, Angelo.

