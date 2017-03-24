Adele Pays Emotional Tribute to London's Terror Attack Victims at New Zealand Concert

Grammy-winning singer Adele paid an emotional tribute to the victims of the London terror attack at her concert in Auckland, New Zealand, on Thursday night.

“Today there was a terror attack in my hometown of London. I’m literally on the other side of the world, and I want them to see our lights and to hear us,” she said.

“I feel very far away and very strange not being at home,” she added. “All I want to do today is just be at home and be with my friends and family. Everyone I know is fine, but there are four people that aren’t fine. So let’s dedicate this to them tonight, and to my hometown, which is my soulmate.”

She proceeded to perform a stirring rendition of “Make You Feel My Love” dedicated to the victims.

This is not the first time the singer has become visibly emotional onstage after a tragedy. In June 2016, she cried onstage at her concert in Belgium and dedicated her entire show to the victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Fla.

While performing at London’s 02 Arena earlier that year, in March 2016, Adele condemned the terrorists behind the attacks in Brussels, stating, “We’re all united, so that makes us much better than them f***ers,” before telling the crowd, “This is ‘Make You Feel My Love,’ and this is for Brussels.”

Adele’s last show in Australia included an engagement onstage:

