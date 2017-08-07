Adele invites Grenfell survivors to movie night

On Aug. 4, Adele sent her love to survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire, inviting families to a private screening of Despicable Me 3.

The Grenfell Tower fire consumed a 24-story public housing complex, killing at least 80 and injuring many. The building has been evacuated, forcing families to uproot their lives.

For the screening, Adele greeted kids and families in the lobby. She then watched the movie with the children, laughing along to the film.

Adele has been a supporter of those involved with the Grenfell incident from the start. In June she used her concert at Wembley Stadium to raise donations for victims of the fire, saying, “If we’re here, we can afford to give 5 pounds. And if you don’t want to give it, can you promise me that in return for not doing it, that you will talk about this story?”

Adele ended her tour after her Wembley shows, but it is inspiring to see how she’s staying busy.

