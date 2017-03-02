Adele Invites Drag Queen Impersonator Onstage at Australian Concert — Wows Fans

Adele surprised fans Tuesday night during her concert in Perth, Australia, by inviting drag performer and Adele impersonator DJ Feminem onstage. After chatting for a few minutes in front of the crowd, the confident DJ Feminem told Adele that she can sing, so of course Adele handed her the mic, and DJ Feminem sang “Rumor Has It.” DJ Feminem then asked for a selfie with the queen of ballads, which obviously turned out amazing:





And for those wondering how this all went down, DJ Feminem told Radio 6PR, “I kind of caught [Adele’s] eye in the first 15 minutes of the show, and she gave me a bit of a wink and a wave and … [when] she circled the stage, she stopped and she said, ‘I want to meet you.’ And security did the rest.”

