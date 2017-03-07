Adele Freaked Out When a Mosquito Interrupted Her Show

On Sunday, Adele was rudely interrupted when a pesky mosquito flew at her face at a show in Brisbane, Australia. The singer is known for her candid and often hilarious interactions with her adoring fans, but this time she was cut short by the mischievous insect.

The Grammy winner exclaimed, “There’s a bug on me! I’m sorry, I’m not Australian. I don’t like bugs. They were just sucking my blood. They were sucking my blood!”

A freaked-out Adele tried to wave off the mosquito by running across the stage, cursing and screaming and asking fans to help her. One fan tried to give Adele advice by telling her to “squash it.”

She asked the crowd, “Sorry, are you OK? It’s a mosquito. What should I do? Oh, his friend’s come out help him out. Ah, they’re everywhere. They’re all trying to kill me. Oh, how embarrassing, sh**, f***. That scared the life out of me.”

This isn’t the first time a rogue animal has attempted to get up close and personal with the singer: In November, a bat crashed the stage during her show in Mexico City.

The singer hilariously pointed to the crowd, squealing, “There’s a bat! There’s a bat by your head, a bat by your head. Oh, my God! It’s a f***ing bat. Welcome, Mexico, it’s true I’m happy to be here. But a f***ing bat, Jesus Christ.”

