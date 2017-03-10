Adele Fans Are Just Not That Into Justin Bieber

Apparently Adele fans are not Beliebers.

Adele, 28, was performing at ANZ Stadium in Sydney, Australia, on Friday when the “Water Under the Bridge” songstress began talking to the audience. The Grammy queen reportedly asked the crowd of 95,000 if they would be attending Justin Bieber’s concert next week, as he is set to perform at the same venue. Attendees immediately started booing.

Now, before you Beliebers try and start an #AdeleIsOverParty, you might be happy to hear that the British singer defended the Biebs. Well, pretty much defended him.

“If you started out at 12, you’d be like that too, okay!” she said.

OK, maybe that’s not the best defense line in the world, but it’s something!

It’s worth noting that Justin lost out to Adele at the 2017 Grammys in the Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Vocal Album categories.

Bieber, 23, is already in the Land Down Under, building good karma with his fans. While on the Australian leg of his “Purpose” tour, the “Love Yourself” singer wanted to make sure his loyal following felt the love too. Justin went on a massive hugging spree that he documented on social media.

That’s quite the improvement from last year, when Justin said he would no longer take pictures with fans and canceled meet-and-greets at his concerts. Perhaps there’s hope for Adele fans and Beliebers to mend fences too.





