Adele Celebrates 29th Birthday With Epic Instagram Post

Happy birthday, Adele!

The singer took to Instagram on Friday to celebrate her 29th birthday with an epic Instagram post.

"Nearly 30! Thanks for the well wishes. See you soon x," Adele captioned the hilarious photo collage of herself dressed as an older woman.

The "Hello" singer recently confirmed that she's "married now" to longtime love Simon Konecki.

"I'm married now. I've found my next person," she said while introducing her song, "Someone Like You," during her concert in Australia in March.

