Adele Cancels Remainder of Tour In Emotional Message: ‘Please Forgive Me’

Adele has wrapped up her 2017 tour.

In an emotional note to fans on Friday, the 29-year-old singer announced that she had canceled her remainder tour dates, set for July 1 and 2 at London's Wembley Stadium.

"I don't even know how to start this. The last two nights at Wembley have been the biggest and best shows of my life. To come home to such a response after so long away doing something I never thought I could pull off but did has blown me away," Adele began her message. "However, I've struggled vocally both nights."

The "Hello" singer goes on to explain that she has damanged her vocal chords, and on medical advice, she is unable to perform her final shows as scheduled.

"To say I'm heart broken would be a complete understatment," she wrote. "I'm sorry for your disappointment. I'm sorry for the nights you would have had with your loved ones and the memories you would have made together. I'm sorry for the time and money you've spent organizing your trips. You know I would not make this decision lightly."

"To not complete this milestone in my career is something I'm struggling to get my head around and I wish that I wasn't having to write this," she continued, adding that refunds will be available if the shows can't be rescheduled. "I have changed my life drastically in every way to make sure I got through this tour that started at the beginning of last year. To not be able to finish it, is something I'm really struggling to come to terms with."

"I'm sorry. I love you. I'm so sorry, please forgive me," she concluded.

Adele's canceled tour dates comes just one day after her touching handwritten letter to fans explaining that she may never tour again, explaining that touring "doesn't suit me particularly well."

