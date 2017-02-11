Adam Levine Joined by Wife Behati and Daughter Dusty at Walk of Fame Ceremony: ‘I’m One of the Luckiest People’

Adam Levine is the latest Hollywood hitmaker to get the star treatment on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and he had his cutest (and littlest) fan there to support him.

The Maroon 5 frontman received his star on the Walk of Fame on Friday, and was joined by his wife Behati Prinsloo and 4-month-old daughter Dusty Rose for the momentous occasion.

“I don’t know if it has always been a dream of mine because it always seemed like not something that was ever going to happen. It’s really surreal,” Levine, 37, told PEOPLE of the honor.”Having my family and my wife and daughter here — I wouldn’t have had it any other way.”

Dusty, who was born in September, had on a little hat and an adorable black cardigan while she rested in her mom’s arms.

“I have a daughter, I have the most beautiful wife in the entire world,” Levine said during the ceremony. “I’m one of the luckiest people who’s ever lived and it has nothing to do with me, it has to do with the people who love me the most. And so I thank all of those people.”

Levine – who also remarked, “This is crazy – I’m not gonna downplay and pretend that it’s not the coolest thing ever that this is happening” – was honored by fellow The Voice coach Blake Shelton, who attended the event with girlfriend (and also fellow Voice coach!) Gwen Stefani.

Quipped Shelton, “Imagine my disappointment when I found out that this isn’t a roast.”

All jokes aside, Shelton said that his relationship with Levine has been “one of the most important” he has made in life.

Reflecting on how their friendship has grown from their first meeting on The Voice to now, Shelton said: “If you would have told me then that this guy was going to end up being one of my best friends, I would’ve called you crazy.”

On being a dad, Levine said, “It’s been a blast. Every day is fun — every day was fun before so now it’s just a little more fun.”

He added: “She just gets bigger and cuter every day.”

While talking to Ryan Seacrest last year, Levine spoke of becoming a new father and said, “I don’t know anything, but it’s part of the beauty of it, honestly. There are a lot of instincts, a lot of things that kick in and switch on. It’s a beautiful experience.”

Dusty is the first child for both Levine and Prinsloo, 27, who were married in 2014.



