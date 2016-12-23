Actress Carrie Fisher Suffers ‘Cardiac Episode’ on Flight

(Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

</>LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Actress Carrie Fisher suffered a "cardiac episode" on Friday during an airline flight from London to Los Angeles and was rushed to a hospital in critical condition after landing, the Los Angeles Times reported, citing emergency officials.

Fisher, 60, who has been on a tour promoting a new memoir, is best known for her role as Princess Leia in the "Star Wars" movie series. No representatives for the performer were immediately available for comment, nor were city fire department officials.

The celebrity news website TMZ.com and other news outlets also reported that Fisher suffered a heart attack on the plane.

TMZ said the medical emergency occurred about 15 minutes before the plane landed at Los Angeles International Airport, and that an emergency medical technician who was on board came up to the first-class cabin to render assistance to the actress and writer.

United Airlines issued a statement saying that Flight 935 from London to Los Angeles was met on the ground by medical personnel after the crew reported that a passenger was "unresponsive," but the airline did not name the stricken passenger.

Twitter messages posted by other passengers aboard the plane reported that Fisher had fallen ill, with one saying she had stopped breathing.

(Reporting by Steve Gorman and Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles, editing by G Crosse and Jonathan Oatis)