Actor James Cromwell Sentenced to Jail for NY Plant Protest

FILE - In this Saturday, March 29, 2014, file photo, actor James Cromwell arrives at The Humane Society Of The United States 60th Anniversary Benefit Gala, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Oscar-nominated actor James Cromwell is facing jail time for refusing to pay fines over his arrest at a protest at a New York power plant. The Times Herald-Record of Middletown reports a judge on Thursday, June 29, 2017, sentenced Cromwell to seven days in jail. Cromwell was among a group found guilty of obstructing traffic at a December 2015 sit-in at the site of a natural gas-fired power plant being built in Wawayanda. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

WAWAYANDA, N.Y. (AP) — Oscar-nominated actor James Cromwell has been sentenced to jail for refusing to pay fines related to his arrest at a protest at a New York power plant.

The Times Herald-Record of Middletown reports (http://bit.ly/2uqXq9K ) a town judge in Wawayanda on Thursday sentenced the 77-year-old Cromwell to seven days in jail.

Cromwell was among a group found guilty of obstructing traffic at a December 2015 sit-in at the site of a natural gas-fired power plant being built in Wawayanda. The protesters say the plant threatens the environment.

Cromwell says he hopes that people can see the injustice of the jail sentence and that others may be inspired to join the pickets.

Cromwell lives in a neighboring town. He has appeared in more than 50 films, including "Babe" and "L.A. Confidential."

___

Information from: The Times Herald-Record, http://www.th-record.com

Related:

For more celebrity videos visit Yahoo View, available on iOS and Android.