Acclaimed 'Harry Potter' Actor Robert Hardy Has Died at 91

Robert Hardy appeared in four “Harry Potter” movies. (Photo: Everett)

British film and TV actor Robert Hardy died Thursday aged 91, according to BBC News.

The actor’s family said he lived “tremendous life” with “a giant career in theatre, television and film spanning more than 70 years,” according to the outlet.

Born October 29, 1925 in Gloucestershire, England, Hardy played Minister of Magic Cornelius Fudge in four Harry Potter films — 2002’s Chamber of Secrets, 2004’s Prisoner of Azkaban, 2005’s Goblet of Fire and 2007’s Order of the Phoenix.

The actor was also known for his role as veterinarian Siegfried Farnon in the long-running British TV series All Creatures Great and Small and played Winston Churchill in multiple projects. He won a BAFTA in 1981 for his portrayal of the great former Prime Minister in Winston Churchill: The Wilderness Years.

Robert Hardy has died at 91. (Photo: Gavan/Getty)

Hardy was married twice, to Elizabeth Fox from 1952 to 1956 and Sally Pearson from 1961 to 1986, and had three children — son Paul and daughters Justine and Emma.