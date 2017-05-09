‘Dance Moms’ Star Abby Lee Miller Sentenced to 1 Year and 1 Day in Federal Prison for Fraud

Abby Lee Miller was sentenced on Tuesday to one year and one day in federal prison after pleading guilty to bankruptcy fraud last June, ET can confirm.

Chief Judge Joy Flowers Conti in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, also ruled that the former Dance Moms star serve two years probation. Miller admitted to ET on Monday when she arrived in court that she was "nervous" about the outcome of her hearing, but was stoic when the judge read her sentence.



"Somehow you got caught up in the fame and lost your moral compass," Conti told Miller. "I hope when you get out the stars align for you."



EXCLUSIVE: Abby Lee Miller's Biggest Revelations -- From Dance Moms and Dancing With the Stars Drama to Prison and Dating



Earlier in the day, Miller sobbed as she made a plea for leniency to the judge, an eyewitness tells ET. It has not yet been specified as to when or where Miller will report to prison, but the eyewitness says her lawyer did request that she serve her time in California, claiming that Miller fully resides in Los Angeles and not Pittsburgh.

In an exclusive interview with ET, Miller admitted that she wasn't ready to face prison time. "No, no. No, no. I have to save my tears for the pillow," she said in March. "People ask me, 'Aren't you worried? Aren't you this, aren't you that?' I can't think about it. I have to live every day. In the end, I have to believe that everything will work out and the truth will come out. I think there's a lot more to it, there's a lot more moving parts to this case … like I teach my kids, life is not fair."

Prior to her court date, the 50-year-old dance instructor underwent gastric bypass surgery, a procedure that reduced her stomach by 80 percent. "I think this is the right time," Miller told ET in another exclusive interview last month. "People are saying, 'But your sentencing is coming up in a couple weeks!' And that is true, and I'm really nervous about that -- more than the surgery -- but there's no right time."

EXCLUSIVE: Abby Lee Miller Breaks Down Before New Surgery -- 'Nobody's Freaking Out If Something Happens to Me'

Check out more of our latest emotional sit-down interview with Miller:

Reporting by Darla Murray.

Related Articles