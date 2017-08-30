Aaron Rodgers Opens Up About Olivia Munn Split, Addresses 'Family Issues'

Aaron Rodgers is getting more candid about his personal life than ever before.

The notoriously private Green Bay Packers quarterback addresses recent headlines about himself in a new interview with ESPN, including his breakup with actress Olivia Munn. Rodgers slams critics who couldn't separate his professional career from his personal life.

"When you are living out a relationship in the public eye, it's definitely ... it's difficult," he says of his nearly three-year relationship with Munn, which a source close to the actress told ET ended in March. "It has some extra constraints, because you have other opinions about your relationship, how it affects your work and, you know, just some inappropriate connections."

When asked if he's referring to those who questioned whether Munn was hurting his performance on the field, Rodgers nods.

"They're such misogynists, right?" he says.

Rodgers also touches upon his much talked-about family drama, which younger brother Jordan shockingly revealed during his time on The Bachelorette. He remains tight-lipped about being estranged from his parents, Ed and Darla, as well as brothers Luke and Jordan, however, he does acknowledge "family issues." Rodgers maintains that keeping the matter private is the appropriate response to all of the inquiries.

"Because a lot of people have family issues," he explains. "I'm not the only one that does. It needs to be handled the right way."

"I think there should be a separation between your public life and your personal life," he continues. "I've just always felt like there should be a time when you don't have to be on."

Clearly, Rodgers is sensitive about what is reported about him -- he wants to meet at the reporter's home for the interview instead of his own or at a neutral location, and takes out his own tape recorder so that he "won't be taken out of context." He later calls "decreased privacy" one of the most dicomforting effects of fame.

"And increased strain or pressure or stress associated with relationships -- friendships and dating relationships," he tellingly adds.

Still, Rodgers acknowledges that he wants his side of the story to be told.

"There's some horrible media outlets that ... you say something or do something, where there's a story, and they just go with it and run with it," he says. "When somebody thinks of you a certain way that's not real, or says something about you that's not true, I ... you know, that's not me. You're not seeing me the right way."

"I do have a desire to be myself and not have to feel like I've got to be so private," he also says. "I think, because I live in a fishbowl, you either kind of internalize everything or you just relax and let life be."

During the interview, Rodgers makes it clear that he's actually looking for something more to experience in life than football -- a feeling that increased after winning Super Bowl XLV in 2011.

"It's natural to question some of the things that society defines as success," he explains. "When you achieve that and there's not this rung -- you know, another rung to climb up in this ladder -- it's natural to be like, 'OK, now what?'"

"I think in people's lives who grew up in some sort of organized religion, there really comes a time when you start to question things more," he further explains, adding that although he grew up Christian, he no longer identifies with any affiliation. "It happens for some at an early age; others, you know, maybe a little older. That happened to me six or seven years ago."

But Rodgers says he has no plans of retiring from football any time soon.

"I'd love to go back at least a few more times," he says about the Super Bowl, though he surprisingly claims it wouldn't bother him if he only ended up winning one championship ring during his career. "But at some point, my career's going to be over, and I'm going to move on and do other things and be excited about that chapter in my life."

"Sports will always be a part of my life, but I don't have a desire to coach them or broadcast," he adds.

