Aaron Paul Reveals Why He and Wife Lauren Are in ‘No Rush’ to Start a Family: ‘If It Happens, It Happens’

Aaron Paul and wife Lauren married in 2013. (Photo: Kelly Lee Barrett/Getty Images)

With a number of new projects under his belt, it’s no surprise that Aaron Paul isn’t quite ready to add a baby into the mix — yet.

Though the Breaking Bad star and his wife of four years Lauren want to have kids eventually, the couple is taking it slow when it comes to entering parenthood.

“To be honest, we haven’t really thought about it,” Paul, 37, tells PEOPLE for this week’s issue when asked about starting a family. “There’s no rush into anything. So if it happens, it happens.”

Before the couple considers taking on that next milestone, Paul says “there’s an endless list” of items on his bucket list that he wants to check off first. Among them? Traveling.

Luckily for the actor, his projects can often take him across the globe. His upcoming film, the European thriller Welcome Home, brought him to Italy for filming — and his wife, whom he calls his “No. 1 fan,” was able to join him for a weekend getaway there.

“[We’re going to] eat a lot of pasta and drink a lot of wine,” he says prior to the trip, adding, “That’s really my summer plans.”

To work off all of the pasta and wine he’ll be consuming this summer, Paul is getting creative with his normal workout routines and even stars in the new Vitaminwater “Drink Outside the Lines” campaign.

On set for the campaign — in which Paul can be seen showing off his infectious dance moves on a treadmill — he revealed in a behind-the-scenes interview that he hits the gym “every now and then” and likes to “hike and run” when it comes to keeping in shape.

As to whether he likes to dance, he said, “Who doesn’t like to dance? I’m terrible, but I like to dance.”

