Aaron Carter Reveals Condition He Says Makes Him ‘Skinny’: ‘I Didn’t Choose That’

Aaron Carter is opening up about a medical condition that's long plagued him.

The 29-year-old singer took to Twitter on Tuesday to dispel speculation about his small frame, saying that his weight is caused by a hiatal hernia that he was diagnosed with at age 19.

"By the way y'all wanna know why I'm so skinny? It's because @ 19 i was diagnosed with a hiatal hernia, I didn't choose that. be kind to me," Carter wrote. "It's a terrible stress condition that affects me having an appetite and I'm sorry this is the way I am. Basically I have an eating disorder."

"I'm sorry, sometimes I really wish I did look better, or I eat more like y'all say, this life doesn't come w much stability," he continued. "If you don't believe me ask my brother he was there when I was 19 diagnosed. It's a stress eating disorder, I'm sorry I didn't choose this."

Carter went on to shut down rumors that his figure can be attributed to drug use, while promising to his fans (and former fans) to win back their affection.

"No I don't do drugs, yes I feel pain, I haven't stopped working since I was 7 years old 22 years later and I still won't give up," he wrote. "Any of my fans who I let down or made them embarrassed to be my fans anymore I'm so sorry. I will never stop trying to win your hearts back."

"All things done in the dark always come to light," Carter concluded. "I might not be exactly where I want to be but I'm doing much better than I was before ... Goodnight."

In April 2016, Carter opened up to ET about his sobriety, speculating that the rumors came from him being "skinny."

"If you look at my parents, they have high cheekbones and [are] very skinny," Carter explained. "I don't want to always feel like I have to prove myself, but people put me in these positions, and that's fine."

"I drink wine. I smoke weed. I have anxiety problems, I take medication for anxiety. I mean, it's just what it is," he admitted. "The misconceptions are that I'm a meth head, or I'm a crackhead, or I'm a drug addict, or I'm this or that."

Meanwhile, Carter spoke out earlier this year after being allegedly attacked onstage.

